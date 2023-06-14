Bescom warns consumers over fake electricity bill

Bescom warns consumers over fake electricity bill that went viral on social media

The fake bill, which compared the consumption and billing for May and June, falsely claimed that Bescom had imposed a 50% surcharge.

Sneha Ramesh
Sneha Ramesh, DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • Jun 14 2023, 21:20 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2023, 08:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Amid the confusion surrounding excessive electricity bills, a fabricated bill displaying a 50% tariff increase is being widely circulated on social media.

The fake bill, which compared the consumption and billing for May and June, falsely claimed that Bescom had imposed a 50 per cent surcharge. In a statement issued on Wednesday, Bescom advised consumers to refrain from believing such bills.

"In the fake bill, it was mentioned that the May 2023 bill amount of Rs 1,162 was generated for the consumption of 131 units, and in the June 2023 bill amount of Rs 2,166 was generated for the consumption of 163 units. The bill has no R R Number, account number, name, and address of the consumer and is not genuine," the statement clarified. 

Additionally, the fake bill stated that Bescom had imposed a Fuel Adjustment Cost (FAC) of 55 paise per unit in the May bill. However, Bescom had collected only 6 paise per unit as FAC charges from the consumers, Bescom said.

"If consumers have any doubts in the bill, they can go to the Bescom sub-division office and get clarification for the same. Citizens should not believe such fake bills," Bescom said in the statement.

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BESCOM
Bengaluru
electricity bill
Social media

Related videos

What's Brewing

Focus on EVs and solar power integration

Focus on EVs and solar power integration

Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP

Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP

Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings

Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings

Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights

Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights

Deadliest cyclones to have hit India in recent decades

Deadliest cyclones to have hit India in recent decades

New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter

Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter

Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades

Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades

Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism

Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism

Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands

Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands

 