Bescom warns consumers over fake electricity bill that went viral on social media

Amid the confusion surrounding excessive electricity bills, a fabricated bill displaying a 50% tariff increase is being widely circulated on social media.

The fake bill, which compared the consumption and billing for May and June, falsely claimed that Bescom had imposed a 50 per cent surcharge. In a statement issued on Wednesday, Bescom advised consumers to refrain from believing such bills.

"In the fake bill, it was mentioned that the May 2023 bill amount of Rs 1,162 was generated for the consumption of 131 units, and in the June 2023 bill amount of Rs 2,166 was generated for the consumption of 163 units. The bill has no R R Number, account number, name, and address of the consumer and is not genuine," the statement clarified.

Additionally, the fake bill stated that Bescom had imposed a Fuel Adjustment Cost (FAC) of 55 paise per unit in the May bill. However, Bescom had collected only 6 paise per unit as FAC charges from the consumers, Bescom said.

"If consumers have any doubts in the bill, they can go to the Bescom sub-division office and get clarification for the same. Citizens should not believe such fake bills," Bescom said in the statement.