Better roads, footpaths and streetlights: Citizens' wish list for BBMP budget

Bengaluru requires close to 953 km of new footpaths and streetlights across at least 244 km, according to suggestions received for the ‘MyCityMyBudget’ campaign that the BBMP and Janaagraha conducted.

The campaign which intended to collect citizens’ input and suggestions for the BBMP Budget 2023-24 received 16,261 responses. Most of them were about the need for better footpaths, roads, stormwater drains, and streetlights.

“Of the 16,261 responses received, 56% are from the core areas: East, West, and South. People have stressed the need for better roads, footpaths, and streetlights. BBMP has always been keen on citizen participation and we will consider these inputs while preparing the budget,” said BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath.

According to data by Janaagraha, 3,865 responses sought better footpaths — at least 953 km of new footpaths and repair of a 473-km stretch of footpaths. That apart, 3,753 inputs were related to roads — the need to repair 898-km stretch of roads and relay 542 km of roads. Roadside drains were the next major concern with 3,303 inputs requesting to provide new drains or rainwater harvesting pits for close to 486 km of roads.

People also highlighted the need for streetlights across 244 km in the city.

At least 55 organisations including a number of citizen groups and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) participated