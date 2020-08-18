Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tests positive for Covid-19

Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tests positive for Covid-19

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 18 2020, 07:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2020, 08:27 ist
Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. Credit: DH File Photo

Executive chairperson of Bengaluru-headquartered Biocon Ltd Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said on Monday night that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

"I have added to the Covid count by testing positive. Mild symptoms and I hope it stays that way," the 67-year-old biotechnology industry veteran said in a tweet.

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

Replying to her tweet, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, "So sorry to hear this, @KiranShaw. We need you hale & hearty soon! Be well my friend."

As of August 17 evening, cumulatively 2,33,283 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, which includes 4,062 deaths and 1,48,562 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of Covid-19 cases, with a total of 91,864 infections so far.

Out of 6,317 fresh cases reported in the state on Monday, 2,053 cases ere from Bengaluru urban alone.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw
Biocon
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

54.4 degrees: Death Valley records highest temp ever

54.4 degrees: Death Valley records highest temp ever

The warning of 'Animal Farm' remains relevant today

The warning of 'Animal Farm' remains relevant today

10 years on, 35 acres of forest land recovered

10 years on, 35 acres of forest land recovered

Find your Ikigai

Find your Ikigai

Another battle for coronavirus doctors: Misinformation

Another battle for coronavirus doctors: Misinformation

The Lead: K'taka Home Minister on Bengaluru riots

The Lead: K'taka Home Minister on Bengaluru riots

 