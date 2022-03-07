Bird beauties enthral nature lovers at Puttenahalli Lake

Bird beauties charm nature lovers at Puttenahalli Lake

The Nature Walk takes place at Puttenahalli Lake every Sunday and attracts dozens of people

Jahnavi R
Jahnavi R, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 07 2022, 00:34 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2022, 02:54 ist
Puttenahalli Lake near Yelahanka. Credit: DH File Photo

Bengalureans seem to be reconnecting with nature if the response to the weekly Nature Walk programme is anything to go by. 

Organised by the Yelahanka Puttenahalli Bird Conservation Trust, the Nature Walk takes place at Puttenahalli Lake every Sunday and attracts dozens of people. 

Declared a bird conservation reserve in 2015, Puttenahalli Lake, located in Yelahanka in northern Bengaluru, has been drawing bird watchers, nature lovers and photography enthusiasts. Some of them attend regularly while others are occasional participants. 

On Sunday, more than 50 people, including several children, took part in the Nature Walk at the waterbody. The group sighted such feathered friends as green barbets, cuckoos, Indian golden orioles, and yellow and purple sunshine birds during the adventure. 

Black kite rescued

This apart, trust members and walkers rescued an injured black kite trapped on a tree located on the lake premises. The bird was given food, water and first aid before being handed over to the forest department officials. 

