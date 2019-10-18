BJP leader Nandiesh Reddy is BMTC chief

BJP leader Nandiesh Reddy has been given the position of the chairperson, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation, after he refused to take charge as the utility’s vice-chairperson.

Reddy, who is said to be upset over the party’s plan to field disqualified Congress MLA Byrathi Basavaraj for the KR Puram byelection, was among the eight BJP leaders appointed to various boards and corporations by the chief minister in an attempt to placate him.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has written to the principal secretary, transport department, appointing Reddy as BMTC chairperson with a cabinet rank.

It can be recalled that Yediyurappa’s attempt to mollify BJP leaders from such constituencies by appointing them to boards and corporations has not yielded the expected result.

Barring V S Patil, from Yallapur constituency, none of the others have accepted the posts offered to them.