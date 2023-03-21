BMTC in KSRTC territory, to launch AC buses to Chikkaballapur on March 21

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will be stepping into KSRTC’s territory from Tuesday onwards.

After initial resistance, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has permitted the BMTC to run buses outside its jurisdiction — 25 km from the BBMP limits. In a letter to his BMTC counterpart, KSRTC Managing Director V Anbukumar stated that the city transporter could run two air-conditioned buses to Chikkaballapur on a pilot basis.

On Tuesday, the BMTC will launch air-conditioned (Volvo) buses from the Kempegowda Bus Station (Majestic) to Chikkaballapur via Hebbal, Yelahanka and Rani Circle/Devanahalli. Each bus will make three round trips per day.

The buses will depart from Chikkaballapur at 8.10 am, 8.20 am, 12.35 pm, 1.05 pm and 7.15 pm. They will reach Majestic at 10.25 am, 11 am, 5.30 pm, 5.45 pm, 9.15 pm and 9.35 pm, the BMTC said in a statement.