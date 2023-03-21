BMTC to launch AC buses to Chikkaballapur today

BMTC in KSRTC territory, to launch AC buses to Chikkaballapur on March 21

The buses will depart from Chikkaballapur at 8.10 am, 8.20 am, 12.35 pm, 1.05 pm and 7.15 pm

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 21 2023, 02:26 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2023, 03:17 ist
Representative Image. Credit; DH Photo

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will be stepping into KSRTC’s territory from Tuesday onwards. 

After initial resistance, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has permitted the BMTC to run buses outside its jurisdiction — 25 km from the BBMP limits.  In a letter to his BMTC counterpart, KSRTC Managing Director V Anbukumar stated that the city transporter could run two air-conditioned buses to Chikkaballapur on a pilot basis. 

On Tuesday, the BMTC will launch air-conditioned (Volvo) buses from the Kempegowda Bus Station (Majestic) to Chikkaballapur via Hebbal, Yelahanka and Rani Circle/Devanahalli. Each bus will make three round trips per day. 

The buses will depart from Chikkaballapur at 8.10 am, 8.20 am, 12.35 pm, 1.05 pm and 7.15 pm. They will reach Majestic at 10.25 am, 11 am, 5.30 pm, 5.45 pm, 9.15 pm and 9.35 pm, the BMTC said in a statement. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
KSRTC
BMTC
Chikkaballapur

Related videos

What's Brewing

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch to marry for 5th time at 92

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch to marry for 5th time at 92

TV screens at Patna railway station show porn video

TV screens at Patna railway station show porn video

BJP minister drops plan to make film on 'Tipu killers'

BJP minister drops plan to make film on 'Tipu killers'

World on 'thin ice' as UN report gives stark warning

World on 'thin ice' as UN report gives stark warning

Teen cooks up molestation story to escape scolding

Teen cooks up molestation story to escape scolding

 