BMTC nets Rs 6L as penalty from ticketless passengers

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 13 2022, 01:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2022, 04:09 ist

The checking staff of the BMTC collected Rs 6.12 lakh as a penalty from 3,785 passengers in March.

In a press release, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) also said that 1,963 cases have been filed against conductors for dereliction of duty.

The corporation said 236 male passengers were penalised and a total of Rs 23,600 was collected for occupying seats reserved for women.

