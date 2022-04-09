Bomb threats to schools: Parents feared the worst

The bomb threats to city schools on Friday got parents so tensed up that many rushed to the campus to enquire about the safety of their wards. Some feared the worst.
“For a minute, I feared it was something similar to the attacks that have happened on schools in other countries,” a parent said on the condition of anonymity.
“I immediately sent an e-mail to the school asking to beef up security.”
But as the threats turned out to be a hoax, the parent heaved a sigh of relief.
Also Read | Bomb threat to Bengaluru schools, premises vacated
Soon after the e-mails, schools sent text messages to parents, asking them to take their children home.
Parents are urging schools to tighten on-campus security. Another parent called the principal of the school where her child studies and asked for installing metal detectors and banning the entry of outsiders. “Even before, they didn’t allow outsiders. But I called up the principal nevertheless.”
Police took the threatening e-mails seriously. They evacuated all students and staff from each school and got bomb experts and sniffer dogs to scour the premises.
Once the threats turned out to be a hoax, police counselled children, parents and staff not to panic.
Schools, too, handled the situation calmly.
Fr Paul D’Souza, the founder-principal of St Vincent Pallotti School, said around 400 students from classes 8, 9 and 11 were taking regular classes when the e-mail was received around 11 am. “We alerted the police and evacuated the premises immediately,” he said.
Mansoor Ali Khan, a board member of Delhi Public School (DPS), said: “We immediately dialled the police control room and took police help. We ensured that all children reached home safely with the school transportation.
A spokesperson for Ebenezer International School said: “Glad that it was a hoax call and all our children are safe. We managed the situation calmly, and thanks to the police department, which responded quickly.”
Schools have decided to take decisions about declaring a holiday or conducting classes on Saturday only after getting a clearance from the police. “Though there will be no classes on Saturday for most children, we will take decisions based on the police clearance,” Khan added.
Schools that got threat e-mails:
Gopalan International School, Hoodi
Delhi Public School, Bengaluru East
New Academy School, Marathahalli
St Vincent Pallotti School, Babusapalya
The Indian Public School, Govindapura
Sophia High School, Sankey Road
Stonehill International School, Tarahunise (Chikkajala)
Trio World Academy, Kodigehalli
Vyasa International School, Vidyaranyapura
Ebenezer International School, Huskur, E-City
Redbridge International Academy, Bingipura (Off Bannerghatta Road)
Candor International School, Bannerghatta Road
Inventure Academy, Whitefield
Kunskapsskolan Bengaluru
