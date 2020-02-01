Bride rushes to MCom exam soon after exchanging nuptial vows

Choosing between marriage and an examination was a hard decision to make for 24-year-old Harshitha, an M.Com student at a Bengaluru-based private college.

However, with moral support from the Bangalore University Registrar (Evaluation), Harshitha managed to balance both. On Thursday, Harshitha managed to write her third semester M.Com examination soon after she exchanged nuptial vows.

Initially, yielding to pressure from family and relatives, Harshitha had decided to skip her exams. However, she then approached the registrar for advice. Prof M Shivaraju, Registrar (Evaluation), Bangalore University, advised her to finish the wedding 'muhurtha' and appear for the examination.

"The student was worried whether she would be able to reach the examination centre on time. But I was present at the examination centre and ensured that she was allowed to appear for the exam. She reached the centre at around 11:10 am, about 10 minutes after the commencement of the exam," Shivaraju said.

Though nervous, Harshita was relieved after writing her exam and confident about the results.