British High Commissioner's tweet in Kannada wins hearts

British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis in his two-day visit to Karnataka won the hearts of Kannadigas by not only tweeting in Kannada, but also initiating poll on Twitter in relation to his experience with popular South Indian delicacy - dosa, on Thursday.

His two-day visit to Karnataka, saw him tweeting in Kannada using superlative slang words like Sakattagide, Bomabat Guru, which are most common slang words used among Bangaloreans to state - Simply Superb.

While posting him eating Dosa stating - Sakattagide (Simply Superb) in Kannada on August 4 when he began his tour in Karnataka.

92% of Twitter is correct! It tastes better with the hand. ✋ ಮಸಾಲೆ ದೋಸೆ | ಬೊಂಬಾಟ್ ಗುರು👌 | एकदम मस्त 🙌 https://t.co/fQJZ3bKfgW pic.twitter.com/xoBM2VEqxD — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) August 5, 2021

On Thursday, he posted a series of tweets in English but he ensured that at least a word or two from the Kannada language were used to convey the message.

For instance, in one of his tweet tagged to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Namasakara Mukhyamatri Avare (Salutations to the CM), and continues with message in English, while after his visit was over, in follow up tweet he promptly said Dhanyavadgalu Mukhya Mantriyavare (Thanks Mr CM for your time).

Apart from this, Ellis also initiated a one-of-its-kind poll on Twitter in relation to his experience with popular South Indian delicacy, Masala dosa.

After the poll results, the British envoy broke the dosa with bare hands by ditching the cutlery, which is a general practice in the West.

On August 4, he had eaten Dosa with using cutlery and followed it up by taking to Twitter, Ellis asked users, "So South India; how do I eat tomorrow's dosa?"; wherein, whopping 92 per cent people voted for 'hands' while eight opted for the 'knife and fork' option.

On Thursday, the British envoy abided to his viewers and shared a video of himself feasting on masala dosa with bare hands and ditched the knife and fork.

Relishing the most widely accepted dish and go-to meal of India, the British High Commissioner said, "it tastes better with the hand."

Interestingly, Alex Ellis captioned his tweet in Kannada, Masala Dosa, Bombat Guru (Masala Dosa tastes Superb with hands) and asserts that 92 per cent of Twitter is correct! It tastes better with the hand.

