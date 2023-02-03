BWSSB releases treated water into lake

The tertiary treated water is being supplied from the Vrishabhavathi Valley

Sneha Ramesh
Sneha Ramesh, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 03 2023, 01:01 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2023, 05:09 ist
BWSSB released 120 MLD of treated water into Nayandahalli lake on Thursday. Credit: DH Photo

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) released 120 MLD of treated water into the newly rejuvenated Nayandahalli lake on Thursday.

The tertiary treated water is being supplied from the Vrishabhavathi Valley. “Every day, 120 MLD of water will be supplied to the lake. The pipeline networks were installed at a cost of Rs 2.52 crore,” a senior BWSSB official said.

The lake, spread across 13 acres, is being rejuvenated by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) at a cost of Rs 7.5 crore. 

“The works were started three to four months ago and now we have completed the bund-level works and hence, allowed the water to flow. However, a few other works are in progress and will be completed soon,” a senior BBMP official said.

