Chyawanprash for Asha workers to help boost immunity against COVID-19

The state’s Ayush department has decided to provide Chyawanprash, an ayurvedic health supplement, to all Asha workers across Karnataka.

In a circular, the department directed all officials at the district level to take necessary measures to distribute the immunity-boosting Chyawanprash to all Asha workers as they form the frontline in the war against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Ahalya Sharma, principal, Government Ayurvedic Medical College, Bengaluru, said: “A decision was taken after a detailed discussion with experts. It has been proved that Chyawanprash helps in increasing immunity. When it comes to COVID-19, if a person’s immunity level is good, then he/she can fight this disease successfully.”

“On several occasions, the Union government has recommended taking Chyawanprash to boost the immune system. During summer, the immunity level can become low and taking Chyawanprash will help in keeping one healthy the natural way.”

According to experts, Chyawanprash should be consumed early in the morning on empty stomach.

The department, which had issued directions earlier to provide Chyawanprash to Asha workers, had withdrawn the same due to various reasons.

Now, it has issued a fresh circular, asking officials to distribute Chyawanprash among the workers.