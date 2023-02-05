‘Citizens for Sankey’ requests Bommai to drop flyover project

Citizens for Sankey, a collective of residents from Malleswaram, Sadashivanagar and Vyalikaval, met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday to register their opposition to the flyover proposed to be constructed on Sankey Tank Road.

The representatives, who met the chief minister during the Janata Darshana programme, said that the CM has promised to relook into the matter.

“The CM said that he has an open mind about the project and promised to discuss it with the officials concerned. We are grateful that the CM has an open mind and we have faith that a comprehensive consultation will be conducted before any rash decisions are made,” one of the representatives from Citizens for Sankey said.

The residents and activists have been opposing the project since its inception and have held discussions with experts and BBMP officials. The residents are now hoping that the CM will intervene to stop the project.

“It was good to meet the CM and we hope to have a longer meeting where we can get into the details. We hope that BBMP and the state government will listen to people’s concerns and find an alternative, long-term solution based on public transport,” Krishna P, a resident of Malleswaram, said.