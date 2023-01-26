Common mobility card soon: Bengaluru Metro

Namma Metro says it will soon introduce the RuPay National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) in line with the union government's One Nation One Card initiative.

The mobility card can be used across different modes of transport and throughout the country, the BMRCL said in its January 2023 newsletter, which was released on Wednesday.

In December 2022, the BMRCL earned Rs 40.30 crore as 1.69 crore passengers travelled by metro trains during the month. The highest single-day ridership was on New Year's Eve when 6.41 lakh people travelled by metro.