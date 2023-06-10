Cong poll guarantees: AAP workers stage protest

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers staged a protest at Freedom Park on Friday, condemning the conditions placed on the five guarantees of the state government.

AAP state president Prithvi Reddy accused the Congress party of copying the AAP model in Delhi and Punjab. “Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi and other guarantees of the government are nothing but programmes to make the poor poorer. We are fulfilling all these guarantees in a scientific manner in Delhi and Punjab,” he said.

“The government’s ministers cannot guarantee any of their guarantees. The fact that everyone is making statements every day and creating a lot of confusion is very shameful,” he said.

The conditional schemes of the five guarantees stand exposed in front of the people of the state, Reddy alleged, adding that the Congress has come to power by giving false assurances to the citizens.

AAP working president Mohan Dasari warned of statewide protests, should these conditions and confusions continue. "We have held only a symbolic protest today, but if the government continues to show similar indolence, there will be severe protests across the state," he said.