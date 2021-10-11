Continuing rain spells batter some Bengaluru areas

Rain spells in the city continued on Sunday with some areas receiving heavy rainfall and most other places receiving a moderate downpour.

Data from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre’s (KSNDMC) Varuna Mitra dashboard showed that most places recorded rains in the second half of the day, especially in the Bommanahalli, West and South zones.

Puttenahalli and Bilekahalli in Bommanahalli Zone received 34.50 mm and 33 mm rainfall, followed by Nandini Layout in West Zone with 29.50 mm.

Peenya Industrial Area in Dasarahalli Zone and Kottigepalya in RR Nagar Zone received 29 mm rain, while BTM Layout in South Zone recorded 28.50 mm.

Real-time flood information from the Varuna Mitra website showed severe inundations by Sunday night at Kempanahalli in Arekere, Gurappanapalya in Bannerghatta main road, Hosur Road from Jayadeva flyover to Udupi Garden signal and Bannerghatta Road near Oakyard Apartment.

Officials at the BBMP control room said although no waterlogging or house flooding was reported, three trees toppled at JHBCS Layout in Kadirenahalli, Pushpanjali Layout in Thippasandra and West of Chord Road in Basaveshwaranagar.

The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast suggests that the city is likely to receive few spells of rain and thundershowers until Tuesday evening.

