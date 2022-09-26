Cop injured in mob attack during ganja case probe airlifted to Bengaluru

Circle Police Inspector (CPI) Srimanth Illal, who was seriously injured in a mob attack while investigating the marijuana field case, was airlifted to Bengaluru for further treatment. For the past two days, he had been on ventilator at the United Hospital in Kalaburagi, since being grievously assaulted by ganja peddlers in Basavakalyan taluk’s Honnali village.

The district administration clarified that the CPI was being moved to Manipal hospital in the state capital, because his family members requested it.

United Hospital director Dr Vikram Siddhareddy said that though Illal’s condition was improving, he had been put on a ventilator due to a lung injury. Stating that his kidney, abdomen and brain were in good condition, Dr Siddhareddy said that the police officer remained unconscious and needed 48 hours to recover.

“The police officer was brought in critical condition as he had received serious injuries on his head, face and abdomen. Now he is recovering and blood pressure has also become normal. His ribs have been damaged. The bleeding caused due to internal injury has stopped. It will require some time to completely recover as his lungs are damaged,” Dr Siddhareddy said, adding that the hospital will provide all assistance demanded by the district administration and police officials.

Meanwhile, Mantal police in Bidar district arrested 11 people in connection with the attack on Illal, and continued the search to nab others who were absconding. All of Illal’s attackers reportedly deserted the village fearing arrest. Maharashtra police also extended their co-operation to trace Illal’s attackers.

Mahagaon station police sub-inspector Asha Rathod, who was also present at the time of attack, filed a complaint against more than 50 people. Kalaburagi City Police Commissioner Dr Y S Ravikumar assured strict action against ganja peddlers. Responding to Dalit leaders’ plea to curb ganja menace in Kalaburagi’s Dalit colonies, during a grievance redressal meeting, Ravikumar said that more raids will be conducted on the marijuana fields, apart from lodging complaints against those consuming cannabis. Various Dalit leaders complained that these colonies had become hubs of ganja sale and other illegal activities.

MLA Dattatraya Patil Revoor visited the injured police officer’s home and promised all government assistance to his family. MP Dr Umesh Jadhav visited Illal at the hospital and enquired about the police officer’s prognosis.