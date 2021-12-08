Cop needs 4 stitches after brothers ‘attack’ him, 2 others in road rage

A policeman needed four stitches after two brothers allegedly assaulted him and two other cops in a road rage incident in Yelahanka, North Bengaluru, on Monday night.

The injured cops include a sub-inspector and two constables. While the sub-inspector and a constable suffered bruises, the second constable needed stitches.

Yelahanka New Town police arrested Manoj and Dheeraj, aged 28 and 27 years, respectively, and subjected them to a medical test to determine if they were under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the incident.

The brothers are from Yelahanka New Town. Manoj works as a software engineer while Dheeraj is a manager at an online food delivery

firm.

Although the incident was initially described as the one in which the assaulters were not wearing masks, senior police officers found during the preliminary inquiry that the scuffle happened over road rage.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) C K baba said the brothers were driving a car while the sub-inspector was coming in the opposite direction on his vehicle.

The brothers and the sub-inspector got into an argument about the car taking a particular (left/right) turn.

The brothers did not reverse their car and the sub-inspector, who got down from his vehicle, asked them to move back since they were blocking the road for others.

The brothers then shouted at the sub-inspector, who called the nearest patrolling staff. When the constables reached the spot, the brothers allegedly assaulted them.

“When we saw the footage, we took up the case at the Yelahanka New Town police station. The duo has been arrested and further investigation is on,” Baba said.

Yelahanka New Town police said vehicles in either direction had to use the solitary lane of the road due to ongoing civic works on the other side. The brothers got into the other lane due to the civic works.

The brothers have been booked for assault to deter a public servant from discharging his duty.