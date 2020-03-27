Coronavirus: Bengaluru cops feed the poor amid lockdown

In a gesture that shows cops have hearts, too, police officers are offering free food and hand sanitisers to the poor and the needy.

Bengaluru police’s initiative stands in sharp contrast to the conduct of their co-professionals in other parts of the country who allegedly assaulted migrant workers walking thousands of kilometres to reach home.

With all restaurants closed in the city until April 15, homeless people are struggling even for a square meal a day.

The southern and northern divisions of the city police are distributing food, snacks, water and sanitisers to those in need.

Rohini Katoch Sepat, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), said she had instructed all police stations under her jurisdiction to find sponsors to distribute the essential items.

“An officer of the rank of sub-inspector has been appointed a community liaison officer in each police station. These liaison officers are in touch with people through WhatsApp to provide the essentials to the poor and the needy. Many people have come forward for this cause.”

For the past two days, police officers are searching for needy people in JP Nagar, Banashankari, Jayanagar and other places and giving them food.

Yeshwantpur police have gone a step further ahead and hired a cook to prepare food for the needy. Women police officers are assisting the cook in food preparation. Police sub-inspector Prashanth Gowda and his colleagues are taking the food to the needy people and distributing it to them. They are also distributing hand sanitisers. “We started this initiative on Tuesday and are serving breakfast, lunch and dinner to about 400 people every day,” Gowda said.

On Friday, police picked up 15-20 beggars and dropped them off at the state-run Beggars' Colony.