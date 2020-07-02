Covid-19 outbreak in Karnataka's central jail

In what could be the first outbreak of Covid-19 in jail in Karnataka, the Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara on the outskirts of Bengaluru reported 26 positive cases on Wednesday evening.

The outbreak is likely to lead to the formation of a fresh cluster of infection considering that close to 5,000 inmates are lodged in the jail.

According to sources at the prison, as many as 20 undertrials and six officials have tested positive and have been shifted to the Covid-19 Care Centre at Haj Bhavan. The incident has left close to 5,000 inmates in the grip of panic.

Sources revealed to DH that a few days ago, more than 450 undertrials were brought to the jail. They were all kept under quarantine in a separate block. “Samples were collected from 150 undertrials out of which 20 have tested positive. Six personnel of the prisons department have also tested positive. All the infected have been shifted to Haj Bhavan in our own vehicles,” a prison official explained.

Following the reports, the officials have begun collection of samples from the other 200 inmates lodged in the block.