Critical care unit in eight Bengaluru hospitals to help women victims of crimes

City police have set up a Critical Care Response Unit (CCRU) in eight hospitals where women victims of crimes can get legal and medical assistance in one place.
Victoria, Vani Vilas, Bowring and Lady Curzon, Jayanagar General, KC General, CV Raman General hospitals, ESI Hospital in Rajajinagar, and the Yelahanka Government Hospital have CCRU under part of the Safe City Project.
A room has been allotted to CCRU where women police, medical staff and counsellors will be available.
Instead of running around different places to meet multiple officials, women can visit the nearest CCRU to get legal and medical assistance without delay. Women can also contact the police control room at 112 to get more information about their nearest CCRU.
