Cyclone Nivar effect: Chilly, rainy sky clouds Bengaluru

Heavy rainfall lashed eastern and southeastern Bengaluru while most other areas received light to moderate showers on Thursday due the impact of cyclone Nivar. The weatherman has forecast similar weather conditions for the next two days.

While there was no widespread heavy rain as feared, the overcast sky and scattered light rainfall brought the mercury down.

According to data from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre’s Varuna Mitra, eastern and southeastern Bengaluru received higher rainfall than the western parts. However, no area in Bommanahalli and Mahadevapura zones, which fall under southern and eastern Bengaluru, respectively, received more than 29 mm of rainfall. Areas in West, RR Nagar and Dasarahalli zones received 5-10 mm of rain.

Varthur received 29 mm while Begur, Indiranagar, HSR Layout, Marathahalli, Bellandur, Indiranagar, Doddanekkundi and Yelahanka received between 18 mm to 25 mm of rainfall. Banashankari, Yelahanka, parts of Basavanagudi, Jayanagar and Mysuru Road received light showers.

The BBMP said it didn't receive any complaint of tree fall or casualty, although social media was flooded with complaints of the "gloomy" weather.

A cloudy, rainy sky has been forecast for Friday, too, although the minimum temperature may rise from 17°C to 19°C. The IMD hasn't yet lifted the yellow alert for Bengaluru.