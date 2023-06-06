D K Shivakumar announces task force for Bengaluru

The state government plans to form an advisory group similar to the Bangalore Agenda Task Force (BATF) during S M Krishna’s tenure as chief minister.

The group, comprising civil society representatives, industry captains, and urban planners, will have a say on Bengaluru affairs. It is expected to be assembled in the next three to four days.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar confirmed the formation of an advisory group after a three-hour-long meeting with Bengaluru lawmakers.

He said: “We will constitute a task force, based on the advice of MLAs and former mayors, to ensure ‘Brand Bengaluru’ becomes ‘Better Bengaluru’ and ‘Global Bengaluru’.”

Shivakumar, who holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, recalled the previous advisory groups led by Nandan Nilekani, non-executive chairman of Infosys, and N R Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys.

“Bengaluru lacks a master plan,” Shivakumar admitted to reporters. “I discussed water supply, solid waste management, traffic, and stormwater drain encroachments extensively. We will unite stakeholders and strive to restore Bengaluru’s glory.”

Ward-level files

The deputy chief minister stressed the need for accountability among officers, stating: “I have instructed the officers to maintain a separate file for works carried out in each ward. The system should contain details such as the length of roads, expenditure on asphalting or concretising these roads, and the agency responsible for the work. It should be readily

accessible.”

The minister said the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been directed to retain “before and after images” as evidence for upcoming projects. He also said videographs will also be maintained.

“We have to keep Bengaluru clean. At present, the BBMP is removing large quantities of silt from rajakaluves and lakes. I have asked for records to understand where the silt is being deposited and the quantity,” he said.

During the meeting, Tejasvi Surya, Bangalore South MP, reportedly suggested the implementation of the B S Patil report on re-structuring the BBMP, while Pulakeshinagar MLA A C Srinivas complained about the long gap in supply of Cauvery water.

It is also learnt that one of the MLAs suggested bifurcation of the Palike, while some others raised concerns over the “unscientific” delimitation of the BBMP wards. There were no decisions taken on these issues.

Remodelling BDA offices

Shivakumar was keen to re-model the offices belonging to the Bangalore Development Authority, which are currently in a poor condition.