In meeting with DKS, ex-mayors propose revival of task force

Former mayors who met Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday recommended to form a task force comprising various stakeholders to develop Bengaluru.

They recalled how a similar committee, established during S M Krishna’s tenure as chief minister, successfully implemented several citizen-friendly projects.

Sources present at the closed-door meeting with the Bengaluru development minister said former mayor Ramachandrappa M made the recommendation. Other participants also backed the idea, saying that significant reforms are needed to restore the city’s dented image.

“It should be a collaborative approach where different stakeholders can voice their ideas for the development of the city,” said a former mayor.

During the meeting, the former mayors also urged the deputy chief minister to expedite BBMP elections, since the civic body has been without public representatives for the past two-and-a-half years.

When Shivakumar spoke to reporters after the meeting, he did not mention the task force formation. But he acknowledged that the former mayors made suggestions for the overall development of the city. “I have scheduled a meeting with the MLAs of Bengaluru on Monday,” he disclosed, adding, “The MLAs from all parties have been invited.”

Back in 2000, when Shivakumar’s mentor and former chief minister S M Krishna established the Bangalore Agenda Task Force (BATF), some civil society activists objected, considering it to be extra-constitutional and elitist.

However, the task force proved its worth as members proposed the self-assessment scheme (SAS) for property tax evaluation during its formation, which remains in effect to this day.

After the BATF, which was active till 2004, the B S Yediyurappa-led government formed the Bengaluru Infrastructure and Development Task Force that introduced the concept of the big 10 buses, which was one of its major achievements. In his previous tenure as chief minister, Siddaramaiah tried reconstituting the task force, but it failed.

Former BATF member V Ravichandar supported the idea of collaboration, saying the form it takes will depend on the government of the day.

He said: “Collaboration between government, civil society, and organisations is one of the ways to solve problems. Multiple entities contributing their expertise will be beneficial. Whether it takes the form of a task force or adopts an alternative structure is a matter of detail.”