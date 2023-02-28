Deve Gowda hospitalised for routine medical check-up

The former Prime Minister said he will be back home in a couple of days and there was no need for any 'panic or anxiety'

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 28 2023, 21:30 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2023, 21:51 ist
JDS Supremo H D Deve Gowda. Credit: DH File Photo

Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda was admitted to Manipal Hospital on Tuesday.

“I have come to the hospital for a routine checkup. There is no need for any panic or anxiety. I will be back home in a couple of days,” Gowda said in a tweet.

Cardiologist Dr CN Manjunath, who is Gowda’s son-in-law, said the JD(S) supremo had swelling of legs and joint (knee) pain. “This is linked to the pre-existing renal issue. So, he was admitted for a comprehensive check-up. Admission was done so that all systems can be checked. He’s fine, cheerful and eating usual food. The hospital is doing investigations, and results will be known within 1-2 days,” Manjunath, director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences & Research, said.

The hospital said they will not issue any statement as the family had requested for privacy.

Gowda has kept away from the party’s election campaign citing health reasons. In late January, JD(S) legislature party leader HD Kumaraswamy broke down over his father’s health condition vis-a-vis the imbroglio within the family on the Hassan assembly ticket.

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
H D Deve Gowda

