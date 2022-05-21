DH-PV Janaspandana in Yeshwantpur on May 21

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 21 2022, 02:03 ist
  • updated: May 21 2022, 06:47 ist
Credit: DH illustration

Janaspandana — Citizens for Change, the civic grievance redress platform provided by Deccan Herald and Prajavani, is coming up in the Yeshwantpur assembly constituency on Saturday.

If you are a resident of the Yeshwantpur assembly constituency and want to raise issues of traffic, garbage, roads and footpaths, water supply, open spaces or anything else, you should head to SBS Guru Bhavan, Bande Matta, Kommaghatta Road, BSM Extension, Kengeri Satellite town, Bengaluru-60, between 9 am and 1 pm.

Yeshwantpur MLA, S T Somashekar, along with officials of the BBMP, BWSSB, BMTC, Bescom, the police and other agencies, will be there to answer your queries and offer solutions. 

Entry is free, but it will be the first-come, first-served basis. You will have to register at the venue at 9 am. For details, call 9448701058.

