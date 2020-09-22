DH Radio | The Lead: Voices of corona warriors from the Bommanahalli Covid-19 Command Centre

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, hear the voices from the Covid-19 command centre in Bommanahlli Command Centre in Bengaluru, fighting the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Ahmed Shariff: Hi. This is Ahmed Shariff and; welcome to the Lead. Today we will listen to what happens in a Covid command centre. I recently had been to the Covid command centre, where I met a volunteer and a doctor and team that co-ordinates the hospitalisation among other things.

When I spoke to the doctor about operational challenges he said that people don't often give correct addresses and contact details and when tested positive, the team has difficulty in reaching them. listen in to the conversation I had with him and the volunteer:

Doctor: Look we tell them that you are above 65 with hypertension and heart disease, you have to go to CCC. But they say, I am fine and I will stay at home. People get into the hospital on their own and they get to know that the rates that they have to pay under the SAST will be borne by the government.

They call us up saying that now can they come into SAST. That is very difficult because they would have already registered as private patients. We have helped many. People have sat for hours talking to hospital management. This is happening quite often. People get in and find that their expenses are mounting and they call us...