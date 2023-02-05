Doctor blamed for death of 85 dogs after birth control surgery in Bengaluru

Street dogs in south Bengaluru, put through birth control surgery, are dying because of medical negligence, according to a complaint.

Nevina Kamath, activist and certified animal cruelty inspector, has said at least 85 dogs have died as they are not getting the mandatory vaccination (that prevents infection and builds immunity) shots. She has blamed a doctor from the animal husbandry department for the deaths.

In a complaint to the police, she has accused Dr M G Halli Shivaram, assistant director, animal husbandry, of negligence and cruelty.

Dogs in the area are operated on by a team working under Shivaram. “They are falling ill once they are put back on the streets. Caretakers and dog feeders have complained to me,” Nevina said.

She told DH that 85 dogs had died since October 2022 as BBMP officials weren’t following guidelines as laid down in the ABC (Dogs) Rule, 2001.

Unimmunised dogs taken for ABC surgery at BBMP allocated centres contract deadly viral diseases like Canine Distemper, begin to show symptoms soon after release and succumb to it in a few weeks' time. Dogs from west and south Bengaluru are taken for birth control surgery to the Animal Birth Control Centre Hospital in Chamarajpet. They die within weeks of being put back on the streets, according to Nevina.

She said BBMP officials were not heeding her request to vaccinate the dogs. “I met Tushar Girinath, chief commissioner, BBMP, and other officials, but nothing has moved,” she said.

All that the dogs need is a combined dose of vaccination (that prevents infection and builds immunity) which costs about Rs 200 if brought in bulk, she said.

When DH called Dr Shivaram, he said, “I am from the animal husbandry department, on deputation to the BBMP. Buying vaccination is the BBMP’s responsibility, not mine. I am not aware of the death of so many dogs.”

Police have taken up a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. “The complainant has not given an exact count of the deaths. We will summon the official for questioning,” a senior policeman said.