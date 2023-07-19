Exhibition mental health in Bengaluru

St John's National Academy of Health Sciences will host the 'Mental Health at the Margins' exhibition on July 21 and 22. The event aims to explore the intersection of marginality and mental wellbeing from the perspective of Bengaluru's sex workers.

The exhibition will explore themes like community and friendship, health, agency and rights, and identity and violence. It will also look into the power of sharing and companionship in a holistic understanding of mental health.

The event draws upon the oral and artefactual testimonies from a group of sex workers. It also incorporates legal and policy documents.

It was previously showcased during a three-day international summit at the Indian Institute for Human Settlements (IIHS) in April.

Funded by the Wellcome Trust and Unbox Cultural Futures Ltd, 'Mental Health at the Margins' is a year-long study showcasing hyper-local conversations about mental health, and speaking to the missing voices in the mental health discourse. It is a multidisciplinary effort by Neethi P, Sofia Juliet Rajan, and Yashodara Udupa from IIHS.