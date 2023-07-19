Exhibition mental health in Bengaluru

Exhibition mental health in Bengaluru

The event draws upon the oral and artefactual testimonies from a group of sex workers. It also incorporates legal and policy documents.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 19 2023, 03:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2023, 04:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

St John's National Academy of Health Sciences will host the 'Mental Health at the Margins' exhibition on July 21 and 22. The event aims to explore the intersection of marginality and mental wellbeing from the perspective of Bengaluru's sex workers.  

Read | NHAI sets up panel for safety inspection of Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

The exhibition will explore themes like community and friendship, health, agency and rights, and identity and violence. It will also look into the power of sharing and companionship in a holistic understanding of mental health.

The event draws upon the oral and artefactual testimonies from a group of sex workers. It also incorporates legal and policy documents.

It was previously showcased during a three-day international summit at the Indian Institute for Human Settlements (IIHS) in April.

Funded by the Wellcome Trust and Unbox Cultural Futures Ltd, 'Mental Health at the Margins' is a year-long study showcasing hyper-local conversations about mental health, and speaking to the missing voices in the mental health discourse. It is a multidisciplinary effort by Neethi P, Sofia Juliet Rajan, and Yashodara Udupa from IIHS.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news

Related videos

What's Brewing

How Mandela went from hero to scapegoat in South Africa

How Mandela went from hero to scapegoat in South Africa

Learning for the future: Adapt pedagogies to age of AI

Learning for the future: Adapt pedagogies to age of AI

Latecomer employee gets notice, blames boss in reply

Latecomer employee gets notice, blames boss in reply

Satwik-Chirag enter second round at Korea Open

Satwik-Chirag enter second round at Korea Open

China may launch crewed spacecraft as early as 2027

China may launch crewed spacecraft as early as 2027

Wimbledon: Djokovic hit with fine for smashing racket

Wimbledon: Djokovic hit with fine for smashing racket

Vir Das announces world tour, to visit 33 countries

Vir Das announces world tour, to visit 33 countries

 