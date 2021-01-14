Eye on fees, Bengaluru schools ask parents to confirm next year’s admissions

Some schools in the city have stared pressuring parents to confirm admissions for the next academic year.

Many parents say they have received communication from schools asking them to confirm whether or not they will continue their child's enrolment for the 2021-22 academic year. Parents have been given a January 15 deadline.

The following is the message received by a parent from a school:

"We are pleased to inform that the school management has commenced preparation for the next 2021-22 academic year and a new academic session will be commencing from April 1st, 2021. You are requested to confirm if your child is continuing or discontinuing with the school for the next academic session."

The message further reads: "If the request for the withdrawal of the student is made after January 15th 2021, parents will be required to pay the fee for the first term for the 2021-22 academic year in order to obtain the school leaving certificate/transfer certificate."

Parents see such messages as pressure tactics at a when many things remain unclear about the current academic year, which has been disrupted by the pandemic. The ongoing year hasn't yet begun for classes 1-9 as parents and schools remain divided over admissions and fee payment.

"This entire academic session was a disruption. Many of us are still not sure about our jobs and businesses and whether our employers will roll back the pay cuts. But schools want us to confirm the admission of our kids for the next academic year," a parent said. "This is inhuman".

The parent urged the state government to regulate private schools.

Another parent said they were shocked to receive such a communication from their kids' school. "I replied to the principal, categorically stating that we would take such a decision only after the completion of the current academic year. I also told them not to harass parents with such notices."

Some parents are planning to petition the commissioner for public instruction.

Sijo Sebastian, a parent, said: "Schools are harassing parents in many ways and are now asking us to confirm next year's admissions. We are planning to meet the commissioner and file a complaint against such schools."