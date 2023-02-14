F-35 fighter demonstrates prowess with stunning aerial display at Aero India

The United States Air Force's (USAF) newest fifth-generation F-35 fighter demonstrated its prowess at Aero India, Asia largest air show under way. The stealthy, supersonic, multi-role F-35A Lightning II and F-35A Joint Strike Fighter made their debut at the five-day aerospace and defence exhibition at Air Force Station Yelahanka.

After a journey from Hill Air Force Base in Utah, United States, the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team impressed crowds with a demo of its aerial capabilities on Tuesday. The F-35A Lightning II from Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska was on static display In addition to the F-35, an F-16 Fighting Falcon duo also conducted aerial demonstrations, showcasing the capability of one of the USAF's leading fighter jets.

Also Read | Mesmerising mid-air maneuverings leave audience spellbound at Aero India

On static display, the F/A-18E and F/A-18F Super Hornet are multirole fighters. Major General Julian C Cheater, Assistant Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force, International Affairs, said, "the F-35 represents the leading-edge of US fighter technology. Aero India is an ideal forum to showcase the most advanced, capable, lethal, and interoperable weapons systems the US has to offer."

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the USAF expanded its lineup for Aero India 2023 with the arrival of two B-1B Lancers after a journey to India from their temporary duty location at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.

The B-1B Lancer is a supersonic heavy bomber. It carries the largest conventional payload of both guided and unguided weapons in the U.S. Air Force and is considered the backbone of America's long-range bomber force.