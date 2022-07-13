Farmers slam BDA over sham public hearing

Farmers on Wednesday opposed the Peripheral Ring Road project and termed the public hearing for the project a mockery of democracy and an insult to those waiting for compensation for 18 years.

Police personnel outnumbered the people who attended the public hearing, organised by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), at Ambedkar Bhavan in Yelahanka.

About 70 persons who came said the BDA had given no publicity to the event and they got to know about the hearing at the last minute.

Those who spoke during the hearing said the BDA and the state government have committed atrocities against the farmers.

"How can you hold a public hearing by arresting the farmers who are losing the land for the project? Farmers were protesting the BDA's decision to pay a pittance for their lands instead of the rightful compensation. They were arrested and taken to the police station. Many are still protesting at the station when officials are holding the hearing as if nothing has happened," said Ramesh, a farmer.

He was referring to the authority's decision to award compensation under the BDA Act instead of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

Protesting the delay in the implementation of the PRR project, Jayanth, another project-affected farmer, said his grandfather received the first notification over the acquisition of land.

"After my father, I am fighting for fair compensation. What message is the government sending to the youngsters? Shame on you," he said.