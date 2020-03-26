'Fever Clinics' in 31 areas of Bengaluru to check spread of coronavirus

Stepping up efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 across Karnataka, the state government has decided to set up ‘Fever Clinics’ in 31 areas of Bengaluru as the first line of defence against coronavirus.

Considering that Karnataka has received about 1,25,000 people returning from various parts of the globe, the state government has decided to intensify the testing of people. “Fever could be the first sign and anyone with travel history or coming in contact with such people can report to these clinics and get diagnosed for symptoms. We are also even making arrangements at these centres to get samples for testing,” explained Dr Sudhakar, Minister for Medical Education.

The clinics will be set up in 31 areas of Bengaluru in association with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), according to the minister.