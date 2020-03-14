Fire at Bangalore University's Jnanabharati campus, doused almost after three hours

A fire broke out at Bangalore University's Jnanabharati campus on Saturday, with fire engines and volunteers rushing to control its spread.

According to witnesses, the fire started near Bangalore University Law college campus, where dried eucalyptus leaves have been mounting over the last few days.

However the fire services reached the spot immediately and with the help of volunteers, the university authorities managed to douse the fire almost after three hours.

Speaking about the incident, Vice-Chancellor Prof K R Venugopal said, "This is common during every summer and this is the reason why we are planning to remove eucalyptus trees and plant other trees which provide shade. We are waiting for permission from the Forest department for the same."

The vice-chancellor said there was no casualty reported due to the fire occurred on Saturday.