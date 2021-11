Fire breaks out at building near Bengaluru's Electronic City

A fire broke out at two flats at VMaks Chalet in Vasundhara Layout of Sampige Nagar near Electronic City in Bengaluru.

No casualities have been reported. Residents have been evacuated.

#JustIn: Fire mishap in #Bengaluru. Two flats at VMaks Chalet in Vasundhara Layout of Sampige Nagar near Electronics City. Luckily no casualties. Residents have been evacuated. @DeccanHerald #Fire #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/OnNDUrY01L — Niranjan Kaggere (@nkaggere) November 17, 2021

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here: