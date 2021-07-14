Five suspected vehicle lifters arrested in Bengaluru

Police arrested five suspected vehicle lifters in three different cases and recovered 19 stolen two-wheelers from them.

Rajajinagar police nabbed 22-year-old Subramani, from Chikkajala, and 23-year-old Anthony, from Sampangirama Nagar, seizing seven two-wheelers worth Rs 4.15 lakh from them.

While patrolling on Prakashnagar on July 10, police said found the duo suspiciously moving on a bike. They followed and caught the duo. The duo was found with a dagger and the bike had been a stolen one. Police arrested them and recovered other vehicles.

The duo had become friends when they spent jail time at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison. While Subramani had cases in Yelahanka and Chikkajala police stations, Anthony was facing cases in Sampangirama Nagar and Halasurugate police stations. Subramani carried a dagger to attack people who catch him while stealing.

About 9.30 pm on July 8, JC Nagar police caught 26-year-old Pervez, from DJ Halli, and his neighbour, a Tamil Nadu native named Aravind, 29.

Following his friendship with Pervez, Aravind began stealing two-wheelers and sold them without documents in rural areas for Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000. Seven two-wheelers worth Rs 4.3 lakh have been recovered from them.

In another case, Byatarayanapura police arrested 24-year-old Imran Khan, from Guddadhahalli, who allegedly stole vehicles and gold jewels from unlocked houses. Police seized five scooters and 85 grams of gold worth Rs 6 lakh.

Khan allegedly stole scooters from Shivajinagar, Nandini Layout, Amruthahalli and Vijayanagar, while stealing gold jewels from Hanumanthanagar, Kengeri and Kamakshipalya.

All the five arrested have been school dropouts and have been in bad company from their teenage years, police said.