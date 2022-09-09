Floods: No firm will leave Bengaluru, says junior IT minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar expressed confidence Friday that no technology company would move out of Bengaluru following anger and distress caused due to floods in the city.

The minister assured companies that he would "work with them closely" and that a blueprint for a "new Bengaluru" is in the works.

"The question of shifting (out of Bengaluru) does not arise," he told reporters on the sidelines of the PES University's convocation here when asked about concerns that companies would consider leaving the city that is facing infrastructure woes.

"Bengaluru remains one of the most attractive places for technology companies and startups in terms of talent, infrastructure and growth. Nobody will go anywhere. This is also my request," said Chandrasekhar, who represents Karnataka in Rajya Sabha and has been vocal about Bengaluru's civic issues in the past.

He assured companies that the government, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, is working hard to sort out problems. "We are going to come up with a blueprint for a new Bengaluru that will make Bengaluru the most preferred destination for all tech companies," he said. "Our overall strategy is that Bengaluru alone should not become the centre for IT. All tier-2, tier-3 cities such as Mysuru, Hubballi, Dharwad and Managaluru should be alternative technology destinations."

Chandrasekhar blamed builders for the flood crisis in parts of Bengaluru.

"Bengaluru this time suffered rainfall unprecedented in 90 years. Two zones of Bengaluru suffered significantly. Unfortunately, the development of the kind that happened in the last 10-15 years in the city where certain builders have flouted norms has caused this crisis," he said. "I don't know whether it is due to politicians, builders or the politician-builder nexus. But, it is time for Bengaluru to chart a new direction," the junior IT minister said.