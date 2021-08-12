Four held for selling country-made pistols to rowdy elements

Central Division police on Wednesday nabbed four people who attempted to sell country-made pistols and ammunition to rowdy elements in the city.

The accused — Bengaluru residents Sonu Kumar and Sunil Kumar, both aged 32, 26-year-old Irfan, and Madanapalli (AP) resident Murali Vinod, 47 — sourced the weapons illegally from Sultanganj in Bihar and sold them at an abandoned place near the cemetery off Hosur Road in Ashoknagar police limits.

“The accused were in touch with Lutan Singh, an arms dealer from Sultanganj in Bihar. They had illegally bought the country-made pistols from Singh and were trying to sell them in Bengaluru to various anti-social elements,” a senior police officer who was part of the operations told DH.

“Similarly, the accused Murali Vinod had also illegally purchased a pistol and five rounds of ammunition. The accused were primarily looking for rowdies for arms’ distribution in Bengaluru,” the officer added.

Police have recovered two country-made pistols, five rounds of live ammunition, one magazine, two bikes and five mobile phones used for the trading of these weapons.

Ashoknagar police are also on the lookout for a person who is at large. Separate cases have been registered under various sections of the IPC and Indian Arms Act.