Four-tier committees to enforce rules on masks, social-distancing

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has set up monitoring committees at four levels to enforce rules and guidelines issued to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The committees will look into the strict enforcement of rules regarding the wearing of mask and social-distancing, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad stated in an order on Tuesday. At the ward level, a three-member committee led by an assistant engineer will go on rounds and impose penalties on people who are not wearing masks or fail to maintain social distance.

A committee at the division level, led by an executive engineer and comprising a senior police officer, will review the functioning of the ward-level committee on a weekly basis.

At the zonal level, a five-member committee comprising joint commissioner, chief engineer, zonal marshal supervisor, health officer and a senior police officer nominated by the city police commissioner will monitor the work of the divisional committee.

At the head office, an eight-member committee led by IAS officer Naveen Raj Singh and comprising BBMP Special Commissioner for Solid Waste management D Randeep will meet once in a week to review the enforcement in the entire city.

The committees at each level would send a detailed report to the higher-ups, giving details of the action taken to comply with the order.

High Court order

On October 23, the High Court of Karnataka had directed the state government to constitute dedicated teams consisting of a large number of officers for monitoring compliance with the rules on wearing masks and ensuring social-distancing, especially in Bengaluru city.

The court had asked the government to constitute dedicated teams by October 28. The order has come one day before the deadline.