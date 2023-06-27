Free health camp for transgenders in Bengaluru

In an effort to support members of the transgender community, Bridge Builders Bangalore, the youth wing of Sadhu Vaswani Mission, in collaboration with Care on Call, organised a free health camp on Monday.

The event, held at the Jeeva Foundation, provided much-needed healthcare services to a community that does not have easy access to medical facilities.

Uma, an activist and director at Jeeva, said, "The transgender community often faces barriers in accessing healthcare, and we wanted to bridge that gap by providing them with essential medical services in a safe and supportive environment."

Dr. Ritisha James, one of the doctors at the camp, stated that the health camp helps address the healthcare disparities faced by the transgender community.

Essential tests such as complete blood count, RBS, HbA1c, total cholesterol, AST ALT, creatinine, uric acid, and urine routine were administered to the attendees. This was followed by consultations with doctors.

“This health camp is a small step towards creating a more inclusive society,” said Dr Nithya, one of the organisers.

With a target of covering at least 50 members of the community, the organisers had earlier encouraged members of the public to contribute to the cause. The battery of tests, which typically cost upwards of Rs 2,000, was done for Rs 500 per person.