From November, weekend traffic ban likely on Church Street for 4 months

Church Street is all set to be closed to traffic at weekends for four months as part of a pilot initiative to showcase a pedestrian-friendly thoroughfare in the heart of Bengaluru.

Authorities are holding discussions with the stakeholders, especially the hundred-odd residents, to build a consensus.

The project, set to take off in November, is named ‘Clean Air Street’ and is part of the Innovating for Clean Air (IfCA) programme — a two-year UK-India initiative to promote collaboration between innovative businesses, local authorities, academics and civil society organisations to develop interventions which have the potential to improve air quality and accelerate electric vehicle adoption.

The Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT), which is spearheading the project, will monitor the project along with Catapults, the UK government innovative agencies, and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

Officials said Church Street was chosen considering its iconic value, location and the Rs 9-crore makeover it got in recent years. “It will serve to showcase to the country and the world the potential of transformation into a street of the future,” officials said.

During the four months, the impact of the weekend traffic ban will be analysed based on evidence to be collected through surveys, interviews, and data on air quality, mobility (transport modes, last-mile connectivity, etc), business activity and social aspects, including the quality of life and health benefits.

Residents concerned

The Church Street Residents’ Welfare Association has, however, urged the authorities to take into consideration the needs of people living in apartments and independent homes and not to curtail their rights.

“We welcome the idea to create a pedestrian-friendly environment. However, we request the authorities to look into the needs of over 100 residents, most of whom are aged above 65 to 70 years. Barring motor vehicles will not only lead to inconvenience, there is also the chance of emergency situations that cannot be ignored,” said Ramasastry Ambarish, the president of the association.

Another resident, Subbaiah, called for a wider consultation with the general public through various media. “It is true that some of the residents are opposed to the idea of banning traffic on weekends. Officials say they will provide passes for our vehicles. But there are senior citizens for whom visits by children and relatives on the weekend have been a major part of social contact. We need wider consultations,” he said.

DULT Commisisoner V Manjula promised to hold consultations with the stakeholders before a final decision was taken.

“We will make all the efforts to bring the residents on board. They are very much part of the initiative. We are still in the process of drawing the fine details, such as keeping ambulances on standby to cater to emergencies. More measures are being planned to make it an inclusive project,” she said.