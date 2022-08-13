Geriatrics wing to come up at IISc

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) entered into an MoU with Prashanth Prakash, founding partner of Accel and chairman of Karnataka’s Startup Vision Group, to set up a geriatrics wing as a part of the Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital inside its premises.
The Shantha and Prakash Geriatrics Wing, as it will be called, is expected to be operational by 2025.
It will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities in geriatrics to support academic and research programmes. It will take forward the IISc Medical School’s vision of integrating science, engineering and medicine under one umbrella.
IISc director Prof Govindan Rangarajan said: "Despite advances in integrative medicine, long-term care, including post-acute care of the elderly, is a universal challenge. With increasing life expectancy, it is crucial to ensure healthy aging. These multiple challenges require an interdisciplinary approach for effective care."
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
When spark of freedom struggle was ignited at Koppal
Things speaking of Partition
Independence Day: The evolution of the Indian flag
Which country drinks the most beer?
Cornea implant from pig skin used to restore sight
Dragon moves in close to southern India
Doordarshan eyes revamp with new patriotic serials
Man wins 22-year legal battle over Rs 20 against Rlys
1 crore students sing patriotic songs, set world record
Lesser known facts about Comedy King Raju Srivastava