Geriatrics wing to come up at IISc

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) entered into an MoU with Prashanth Prakash, founding partner of Accel and chairman of Karnataka’s Startup Vision Group, to set up a geriatrics wing as a part of the Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital inside its premises.

The Shantha and Prakash Geriatrics Wing, as it will be called, is expected to be operational by 2025.

It will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities in geriatrics to support academic and research programmes. It will take forward the IISc Medical School’s vision of integrating science, engineering and medicine under one umbrella.

IISc director Prof Govindan Rangarajan said: "Despite advances in integrative medicine, long-term care, including post-acute care of the elderly, is a universal challenge. With increasing life expectancy, it is crucial to ensure healthy aging. These multiple challenges require an interdisciplinary approach for effective care."