Get rid of weekend, night curfews: Realty industry to Karnataka government

The real-estate developers association has urged the government to lift the weekend and night curfews as part of measures to continue economic activities.

In a representation to the state chief secretary, submitted ahead of the Chief Minister’s Covid review meeting on Friday, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) (Bengaluru) has said the real-estate industry has been badly hit since the first Covid wave in 2020.

“The third wave has hit recently and there have been a lot of restrictions imposed, which are mostly hitting the businesses and industries very badly," Bhaskar T Nagendrappa, president of CREDAI (Bengaluru), has said in a letter to the government.

The association asked that hotels, restaurants, and malls be allowed to operate till late at night to avoid crowding and ensure the footfall is evenly distributed across various timings. When the elderly finish their outdoor activities by 9 pm, youngsters can be done with theirs by 1 am, it suggested.

Pointing out that weekend and night curfews are killing businesses and resulting in job losses, CREDAI said the government should allow businesses to function with Covid protocols in place.

Urging authorities to do away with the restrictions, the association said several people have already contracted Covid-19. Those who did not test might have been asymptomatic or had milder symptoms. People who tested themselves at home might not have reported it to the government.

“We can easily assume that a minimum of 70 per cent of the population is already infected and soon everyone will be infected even with curfews and lockdowns," the letter said.

