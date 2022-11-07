Headmasters of BBMP schools may get foreign trip if they achieve 100% results

Aiming to incentivise teachers at the BBMP-run schools, officials have proposed to fly headmasters of schools achieving 100% results to foreign countries on an educational tour.

In its initial stages, the proposal is said to be a tried-and-tested method to boost results. “A similar model was implemented in Ballari, where nearly 70 to 80 schools achieved 100% results, just a year after the announcement of the programme,” said Dr V Ramaprasath Manohar, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Special Commissioner (Education).

While this would encourage headmasters to adopt a unique teaching methodology, it will also improve their skill set, he said. “Our teachers are working hard with the limited resources they have. Such programmes will motivate them to do even better and will help students,” Manohar said.

Officials are still to create a detailed plan, which will be sent for approval to the higher authorities. The department is considering bringing in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds by partnering with corporate houses.

But senior BBMP officials felt priority must be given to improving school infrastructure. “Yes, teachers must be motivated, but many of our schools do not even have the facilities to accommodate the increasing number of admissions. We need to prioritise this and utilise funds carefully,” said a senior BBMP official.