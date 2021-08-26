'Heartwarming': Bengalurean artist wows PM Modi

Twenty-year-old Bengalurean Steven Harris had sent two of his paintings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a heartfelt letter.

On Thursday, Modi responded with fulsome praise of the young artist, appreciating his eye for detail and views on public health.

Harris, who has been an artist for the past 15 years, had rendered two portraits of Modi and described him as an inspirational figure.

“It is such a pleasure to see the interest and devotion of the young people in the creative fields,” Modi said in a letter to Harris.

“Your paintings indicate your talent for experiencing things deeply. The minute expressions executed with subtlety are heartwarming,” the prime minister said.

Modi lauded the young artist for his views about public health and welfare during the current difficult period.

“Vaccine campaign, discipline, along with collective efforts of 130 crore Indians are providing strength to our fight against the pandemic,” he said.

The Prime Minister expressed the hope that people will be inspired by Steven's effort to spread positivity.

Steven had written to the Prime Minister that he has been painting for the last 15 years and has won more than 100 awards at various levels.

He had described the Prime Minister as his inspiration and praised India’s vaccination program in the fight against Corona.