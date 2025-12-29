<p>Moscow: Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Monday that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=russia">Russia</a> sees Britain's influence in what he called Ukraine's latest "provocation" aimed at disrupting peace process, state news agency TASS reported.</p><p>Earlier on Monday, Russian Foreign Ministry said that Ukraine had tried to attack President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Putin">Vladimir Putin</a>'s residence in the Novgorod region and so Moscow's negotiating position would be reviewed. </p>