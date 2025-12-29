Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Russia sees Britain's influence in Ukraine's latest 'provocations': Deputy Foreign Minister ​Alexander Grushko

Russian Foreign ⁠Ministry ⁠said that Ukraine ‌had ‌tried to attack President Vladimir Putin's ‍residence in the Novgorod region.
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 16:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 December 2025, 16:07 IST
World newsUkraineRussiaUnited Kingdom

Follow us on :

Follow Us