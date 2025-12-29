Menu
Homeworld

Russia claims Ukraine targeted Putin’s residence with drones; warns of retaliation

Lavrov noted that the attack took place during negotiations about a possible Ukrainian peace deal ‍and that while Russia would not leave the negotiations, Moscow's position will be reviewed.
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 15:59 IST
Published 29 December 2025, 15:59 IST
World newsUkraineRussiaVladimir Putin

