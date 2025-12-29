<p>Moscow: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that Ukraine had tried to attack President Vladimir Putin's residence in the Novgorod region and so Moscow's negotiating position would be reviewed.</p><p>Lavrov said that on Dec. 28-29, Ukraine had attacked the Russian president's state residence in the Novgorod region with 91 long-range drones which were all destroyed by Russian air defences.</p><p>"Such reckless actions will not go unanswered," Lavrov said, adding that the attack amounted to "state terrorism."</p>.For Zelenskyy, just jeeping Trump talking counts as a win.<p>He said that targets had already been selected for retaliatory strikes by Russia's armed forces.</p><p>Lavrov noted that the attack took place during negotiations about a possible Ukrainian peace deal and that while Russia would not leave the negotiations, Moscow's position will be reviewed.</p><p>Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the accusation was a lie, adding that Moscow was preparing the ground to strike government buildings in Kyiv.</p><p>It was not immediately clear if Putin was in the residence at the time.</p>