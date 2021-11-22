Heavy rains return after a lull, flood parts of North Bengaluru

Streets in several parts of northern Bengaluru were covered with water on Sunday night following another bout of heavy rainfall, a municipal official said.

For more than two hours during the latter part of the day, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) control room was inundated with phone calls of harried residents complaining about waterlogging and seeking urgent succour.

The rainfall came at a time when citizens had seen some sunlight after almost a week.

Data from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) showed that the Kempegowda ward received the highest rainfall at 132 mm, followed by Vidyaranyapura (131.50 mm), Chowdeshwari (116.50 mm), Attur (112 mm) and Jakkur (93.50 mm). All these wards are located in the Yelahanka Zone.

As per the KSNDMC’s Varuna Mitra website, which gives details of rain, its intensity and area-wise flood warning in real-time, severe streets were inundated in Kogilu Cross, LBS Nagar, Tatanagar and Kondappa Layout. Rainwater also entered many homes.

“We have been getting non-stop calls from the Yelahanka Zone. The drainage chambers there are overflowing. The BWSSB needs to handle this work. Even if we pump the water out, there is no place to drain it. It will naturally subside only when the rain stops,” an official at the control room said.

Several wards in RR Nagar, Dasarahalli and Mahadevapura zones also received heavy rain. Complaints of waterlogging were also reported from several areas in RR Nagar, Dasarahalli and West zones.

