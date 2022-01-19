Hospital staff hit hard by third wave in Bengaluru

Covid's third wave has hit the doctors and medical staff hard, paralysing medical services, especially in designated and specialised hospitals of Bengaluru where patients with comorbidities come from across the state and south India.

The Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology Cancer Research and Training Centre, visited every day by thousands of patients for various treatments, including chemotherapy and surgeries, has been affected, with about 40 per cent of the staff and most of anaesthetists infected. The functioning of ICUs has been hit and if the situation continues, it will hit the operation of ICUs in the institute, said sources.

With operation theatre, ICU and general ward staff and even technicians infected, the medical students are running the show.

As the cancer patients cannot be turned out, the services are being provided by the available staff, increasing the pressure on them.

The renowned, government-run Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Bengaluru has reported 150 infections including 35 doctors, and 55 operation theatre staff.

Meanwhile, 18 doctors and 20 nursing staff have been tested positive so far at the Bowring hospital, 48 cases are reported from the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Dieseases, and K C General hospital has reported 20 Covid cases. All of them are run by the government and thousands of people from middle class to the poor sections of the state totally depend on them.

At the hospitals where the crunch is severe, only emergency treatment is given.

