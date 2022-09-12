IIM-Bangalore India's best B-school in masters program

IIM-Bangalore recognised as India's best B-school in masters programme

The institute's global position has also seen a leap this year -– IIMB is at number 31 globally in 2022

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 12 2022, 15:36 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2022, 16:35 ist
Indian Institute of Bangalore. Credit: DH Photo

Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore has been declared India's best business school in the Financial Times (FT) Masters in Management (MiM) Ranking 2022, announced on Monday, the premier institution said.

The institute's global position has also seen a leap this year -– IIMB is at number 31 globally in 2022, up from number 47 in 2021, it said in a statement.

Also Read — K’taka Higher Education Bill: A right step, but more needs to be done

"IIMB's leadership position in these rankings play a part in raising the visibility and reputation of the school," said IIMB Director Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan.

The IIM's two-year full-time Post Graduate Programme in Management, leading to an MBA, has topped the FT MiM Ranking in India this year, the statement said.

It has being ranked the highest on parameters such as value for money, women on the institute's board, faculty with doctorates, international course experience, and weighted salary in US dollars, the statement further said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

IIM
Bengaluru
Education
India News

What's Brewing

B'luru surgeon runs to beat traffic to conduct surgery

B'luru surgeon runs to beat traffic to conduct surgery

UP doctors use mobile torch lights to treat patients

UP doctors use mobile torch lights to treat patients

NASA marks 9/11 anniversary with ISS photos of attack

NASA marks 9/11 anniversary with ISS photos of attack

Iron Lady? UK should hope Truss isn't a laughingstock

Iron Lady? UK should hope Truss isn't a laughingstock

'Succession', 'Squid Game'? Emmy winners list out today

'Succession', 'Squid Game'? Emmy winners list out today

King Charles III's name has loaded history

King Charles III's name has loaded history

Love it or hate it, moonlighting is here to stay

Love it or hate it, moonlighting is here to stay

2 tigresses, their cubs steal hearts in Nagarahole

2 tigresses, their cubs steal hearts in Nagarahole

 